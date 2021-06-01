Nashik coronavirus update: 430 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths reported

The count of COVID-19 cases in



district of Maharashtra rose to 3,86,280 with the addition of 430 new infections on Tuesday, health department officials said.

The virus claimed 30 more lives which took the death toll in the district to 4,754, they said.

Of these, 16 patients were from Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and 14 from other parts of the district, including one from Malegaon town, the officials said.

Also, 1,499 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 3,73,044, they said.

As many as 16,55,558 swabs have been tested for till date in the district, of which 12,516 were examined in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)