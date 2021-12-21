Nashik district logs 53 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death and 34 recoveries

The count in district of Maharashtra rose to 4,13,335 with an addition of 53 new cases on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, health department officials said.

With one fresh fatality, the death toll in the district rose to 8,747, they said. Also, 34 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 4,04,128, the officials said. As many as 29,86,142 swab samples have been tested till date in the district, of which 4,763 were examined during the day, they added.

