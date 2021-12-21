No evidence on Omicron transmissibility, immune evasion yet: INSACOG

-
-
There is no clear evidence regarding transmissibility, immune evasion, or severity of Omicron in India, at this time, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said.
Underlining that Delta continues to be main variant of concern globally, it said that data is still insufficient to conclude whether the Omicron variant causes mild infection.
"While Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally, the Omicron VOC continues to grow rapidly. Cases have continued to increase in South Africa, with smaller but clear rise in hospitalisations," the INSACOG said in the recent weekly bulletin.
The INSACOG said that while there are some indicators that the disease may be milder with Omicron, there is insufficient data to determine whether this is because of prior infections or vaccination. "There is insufficient data for Omicron severity in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated older subjects," it added.
The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from 'sentinel sites' and also a detailed statewise district analysis for some states.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 200 across the nation as per the Health Ministry report on Tuesday morning. However, out of the total, 77 have been discharged. So far total 12 states have reported the Omicron infection, it said.
