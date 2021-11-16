Nashik sees 51 Covid-19 cases, two deaths and 21 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in reached 4,11,670 on Tuesday after 51 cases were detected, while the death toll increased by two and stood at 8,694, an official said.

So far, 4,02,551 people have been discharged post recovery, including 21 during the day, he said.

With 3,970 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in went up to 28,01,950, he added.

