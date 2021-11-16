Kerala registers 5,516 fresh cases of coronavirus, 210 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai logs 210 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,815
Kerala clocks 6,409 fresh coronavirus cases, 384 more deaths
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Astor clocks 5,000 orders in 20 minutes of opening bookings: MG Motor India
-
: Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.
With 6,705 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.
Of the 210 deaths, 39 were reported over the last few days and 171 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.
As many as 70,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 798 cases followed by Thrissur (732) and Kottayam (624).
Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 25 from outside the State and 5,105 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 336.
There are currently 2,12,925 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,07,664 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,261 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU