Kerala registers 5,516 fresh cases of coronavirus, 210 more deaths

: recorded 5,516 fresh infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.

With 6,705 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.

Of the 210 deaths, 39 were reported over the last few days and 171 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 70,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 798 cases followed by Thrissur (732) and Kottayam (624).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 25 from outside the State and 5,105 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 336.

There are currently 2,12,925 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,07,664 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,261 in hospitals.

