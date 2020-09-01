JUST IN
12,60,118 Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission till Aug 30: MoCA

Earlier last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic will begin on September 1

Medics screen passengers after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI
More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The MoCA on Monday said that between May 6 to August 30, a total of 12,60, 118 persons have been repatriated through various means under the Vande Bharat mission.

"To date, over 7,25,500 stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of various chartered flights under Vande Bharat Mission," the Ministry said.

"To date, 3,95,540 stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of Air India-Express and Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission," it added in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic will begin on September 1.

The MEA spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, had also said that the bubble arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and the Maldives would continue as per schedule in this phase.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 06:55 IST

