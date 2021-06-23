National Capital unlikely to get monsoonal showers till end of June: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Brisbane weather forecast here
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Melbourne weather forecast, MCG pitch report
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Check Sydney weather forecast, SCG pitch report here
IND vs AUS: Pant's keeping-specific fitness and weak skill-sets a worry
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
-
Delhi is unlikely to receive monsoonal showers till the end of June and the maximum temperature in the city is predicted to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till then, according to the India Meteorological Department.
On Wednesday morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.
After reaching Kerala two days late, monsoon raced across the country, covering eastern, central and northwest India seven to 10 days ahead of schedule, according to the IMD.
However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, is unlikely during the next seven days, the IMD said on Tuesday.
Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said light rains are likely in Delhi-NCR around June 26 but the region will have to wait more for monsoonal showers.
The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule.
Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.
Last year, the wind system reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said chances are that Delhi will receive monsoonal showers only around the end of June.
"Westerly winds have been blocking the advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of northwest India for some days. These are expected to persist for at least one week," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU