India vs Australia 2nd Test: Melbourne weather forecast, MCG pitch report

Ajinkya Rahane will lead a depleted India in the second Test, starting Saturday, of a four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It is the same venue where the sealed its historic Test series in 2018-19. But this time Virat Kohli-less India would look to save a series at the MCG after facing a humiliating defeat in the Adelaide Test, which was a Day-Night affair. India would also miss the experience of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma who played a crucial role in India’s success during the last tour. IND vs AUS 2nd Test playing 11 Australia, on the other hand, has its full bowling strength and with the return of Steve Smith, who missed the series last time due to a ban following the ball-tampering scandal, the Aussies look a far better and balanced side. Given the two sides come into the Boxing Day Test with different fortunes, it would be important to know whether Melbourne weather will play a spoilsport or not. Check IND vs AUS 2nd Test live toss, match time and live streaming details here Melbourne weather forecast There is no chance of rainfall on Day 1 of Test that is December 26. While the last session of Day 2 may see some rainfall, there is no forecast of rain for last three days of the Boxing Day Test. Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

