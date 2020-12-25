India vs Australia 2nd Test: Melbourne weather forecast, MCG pitch report

-
Ajinkya Rahane will lead a depleted India in the second Test, starting Saturday, of a four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It is the same venue where the India cricket team sealed its historic Test series in 2018-19. But this time Virat Kohli-less India would look to save a series at the MCG after facing a humiliating defeat in the Adelaide Test, which was a Day-Night affair. India would also miss the experience of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma who played a crucial role in India’s success during the last tour.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test playing 11
Australia, on the other hand, has its full bowling strength and with the return of Steve Smith, who missed the series last time due to a ban following the ball-tampering scandal, the Aussies look a far better and balanced side.
Given the two sides come into the Boxing Day Test with different fortunes, it would be important to know whether Melbourne weather will play a spoilsport or not.
Melbourne weather forecast
There is no chance of rainfall on Day 1 of India vs Australia Test that is December 26. While the last session of Day 2 may see some rainfall, there is no forecast of rain for last three days of the Boxing Day Test.
Melbourne cricket ground (MCG) pitch reportTraditionally, the MCG pitch has offered help to both batsmen and bowlers. The Day 1 wicket usually offered a lot of help to batsmen after the first hour of play. In the last two Test matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the team batting first has scored more than 400 runs in its first innings.
India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast and streaming detailsThe Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs Australia 2nd Test match on three channels while Sony LIV will live stream the second Test.
- English Commentary: Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1HD/SD
- Hindi Commentary: Sony TEN 3 HD/SD
- Sony SIX will live broadcast IND vs AUS match in Tamil, Telugu in respective regions.
