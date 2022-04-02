National Commission for Women launches anti-human trafficking cell

-
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday launched an anti-human trafficking cell to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of anti-trafficking units and to increase the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.
According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Cell has been set up with an aim of increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitating their capacity building.
The Cell will conduct gender sensitization training and workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at regional, state and district levels.
The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by this cell.
The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families, the Ministry said.
Therefore, the Cell will improve the monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for the prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims.
The Cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organizing capacity building programs for them to prevent the re-traumatization of victims, the release read.
