Doctors' strike hits outpatient departments across Jharkhand

Outpatient department (OPD) services were disrupted across on Saturday following a joint call of the IMA's state chapter and the Health Services Association (JHSA) demanding a fair probe into the death of a Ranchi-born doctor in Rajasthan.

The OPD services were affected in most government and private hospitals of following a 12-hour strike called by the two forums.

The medical fraternity in Rajasthan has also been agitating and demanding justice for their colleague who allegedly died by suicide in Dausa district of the western state last week.

The police had filed a case of murder against her following the death of a patient.

General secretary of (IMA), Jharkhand chapter, Pradip Singh told PTI, OPD services across government and private hospitals remained paralysed in Jharkhand. Doctors and medical staff are aggrieved over the incident that took place in Rajasthan and the police action that provoked her to take the extreme step.

Singh said the doctor had done her MBBS at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.

The police lodged Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her in violation of Supreme Court order, he said.

The apex court has directed that Section 302 (punishment for murder) cannot be imposed on doctors. There is a direction to constitute an inquiry committee even before an FIR.

Noting that the situation is no different even in Jharkhand, Singh said doctors often face violence from patients and their relatives.

So, we demand that the Medical Protection Act be implemented as soon as possible in Jharkhand, he said.

Joint secretary of IMA Ranchi, Dr. Ajit Kumar said, OPD services at two major government hospitals in Ranchi were affected. The service was also hit in private hospitals of the city.

Meanwhile, terming the doctor's death as extremely sad, Union minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PMO to take stern action against the guilty.

According to a report from East Singhbhum district, around 1,000 doctors went on a strike during the day.

Medical practitioners, holding placards, staged a two-hour demonstration in front of the district collectorate here in protest against the incident and support of its demand for immediate implementation of the Medical Protection Act, said Dr. Saurabh Choudhary, secretary of IMA, Jamshedpur.

Barring emergency services, Dr. Choudhary said all routine medical services remained suspended in the medical facilities of the district.

A delegation of IMA, Jamshedpur, met the Deputy Commissioner and handed over a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of their demands.

