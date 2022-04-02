Several injured in communal tension in Karauli, curfew imposed

-
Curfew was imposed in Karauli city of Rajasthan after communal tension broke out there following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday, officials said.
Over 25 persons were injured in the stone-pelting, leading to communal clashes, necessitating the imposition of the curfew and deployment of the additional police force, they said.
The curfew has been imposed in the city. An additional police force has also been deployed to maintain law and order, Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said.
Terming the situation in the city as tense but under control, he said some incidents of arsons too took place at several places.
Over 25 people suffered injuries. Of them, five to seven are under treatment. One injured person was referred to a Jaipur hospital in critical condition while the rest were discharged after primary treatment, the police control room said.
It said a rally was being taken out and when it passed through a Muslim-dominated area, some miscreants pelted stones at it, leading to an eruption of communal clashes in which a few two-wheelers and shops were torched.
Police officers, including Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra and Karauli SP Shailendra Singh rushed to the spot and an additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the PCR said.
Rajasthan DGP ML Lather has also deployed ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, Jaipur's Crime Branch DIG Rahul Prakash and DCP, Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa in Karauli, it added.
