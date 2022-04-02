Thackeray attacks Centre, BJP while inaugurating two Metro lines in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday took swipes at the BJP and Union government over issues such as GST compensation and clearance for the state's projects while inaugurating two new Metro rail lines here.

Thackeray inaugurated Lines 2-A and 7 of Metro, which connect the western suburbs of Andheri and Dahisar.

"There are some people who feel I am taking away their credit for Metro. I am ready to give the credit. If you love Mumbai, why is the state government's proposal to build car shed for Metro-3 at Kanjurmarg is put on hold? The Indian Railways is not giving its land for the redevelopment of Dharawi slums," the chief minister said, without naming the BJP.

"We are demanding land for a pumping station in Mumbai, but it is being denied to us. I inaugurated the GST Bhawan today. Maharashtra generates the highest amount of GST in the country, but our dues are not cleared on time. We are not begging, but we are firmly demanding our share of taxes and it is being constantly denied," he said.

The ongoing Metro rail projects in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune were announced and began between 2014-19 when a coalition of the BJP and Thackeray-led was in power. After 2019 elections, the Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the new government in the state.

