National Conference, Cong meet delimitation panel in J&K, PDP stays away

The Conference and the on Tuesday met the visiting Delimitation Commission and urged it to carry out the exercise of redrawing the constituencies in in a free, fair and transparent manner so that the unity and integrity of the union territory is safeguarded.

The two parties submitted separate memoranda to the Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai outlining their concerns and demands, and saying it be carried out only after J&K is granted statehood again. The CPI (M) also submitted a memorandum to the panel.

The decided to not meet the Delimitation Commission saying the body lacks “constitutional and legal mandate” and is part of the overall process of pollical disempowerment of people of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)