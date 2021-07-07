National Conference, Cong meet delimitation panel in J&K, PDP stays away

-
The National Conference and the Congress on Tuesday met the visiting Delimitation Commission and urged it to carry out the exercise of redrawing the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir in a free, fair and transparent manner so that the unity and integrity of the union territory is safeguarded.
The two parties submitted separate memoranda to the Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai outlining their concerns and demands, and saying it be carried out only after J&K is granted statehood again. The CPI (M) also submitted a memorandum to the panel.
The PDP decided to not meet the Delimitation Commission saying the body lacks “constitutional and legal mandate” and is part of the overall process of pollical disempowerment of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
