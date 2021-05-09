National Health Mission fund transferred to personal account of officer

-
ALSO READ
Noida to increase random testing of people commuting to and from Delhi
Allahabad HC suggests complete lockdown in UP as Covid-19 cases rise
Oxygen Express with three tankers of medical O2 arrives in Uttar Pradesh
Court junks order to release seized O2 concentrators for use by police
Bill to amend juvenile justice law introduced in Lok Sabha
-
The Ballia district administration has ordered a probe into the transfer of Rs 50 lakh under the National Health Mission (NHM) to the personal account of an officer of the health department.
District Magistrate of Ballia Aditi Singh on Sunday said that Rs 50 lakh was deposited in the personal bank account of Vinod Kumar, the district account manager of NHM.
Chief development officer Praveen Verma said that he has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter, and the report will be filed soon.
District programme officer of NHM R B Yadav ruled out any irregularity in the transaction and said that because of some problems in netbanking, Kumar had transferred the money to his personal account.
The amount was subsequently deposited in the PF accounts of 294 staff members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU