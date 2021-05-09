National Health Mission fund transferred to personal account of officer

The Ballia district administration has ordered a probe into the transfer of Rs 50 lakh under the Health Mission (NHM) to the personal account of an officer of the health department.

District Magistrate of Ballia Aditi Singh on Sunday said that Rs 50 lakh was deposited in the personal bank account of Vinod Kumar, the district account manager of NHM.

Chief development officer Praveen Verma said that he has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter, and the report will be filed soon.

District programme officer of NHM R B Yadav ruled out any irregularity in the transaction and said that because of some problems in netbanking, Kumar had transferred the money to his personal account.

The amount was subsequently deposited in the PF accounts of 294 staff members.

