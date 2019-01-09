National Herald case: Delhi HC to hear Associated Journals' plea on Jan 15

The said on Wednesday that it will hear on January 15 the appeal of Ltd (AJL), publisher of Herald newspaper, challenging the single judge order asking it to vacate its premises here, due to non-availability of advocates.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao was informed by the central government's standing counsel Rajesh Gogna that they are led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was not available for the day.

The counsel for AJL said senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will argue their case, was also not available.

The court listed the matter for hearing on January 15 after both the sides consented to it.

A single judge on December 21 had dismissed AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate its premises and asked AJL to vacate the ITO premises within two weeks after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.