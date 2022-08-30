National Labour Board rules Tesla must let workers wear union clothing

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
Tesla pauses plants after ending shaky quarter with a production milestone
Tesla investors clear 3-for-1 stock split amid shares rally since late May
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
Tesla's Autopilot system kills another motorcyclist, US begins probe
-
The National Labor Relations Board has reversed a Trump-era decision by finding that Tesla can't stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignias while on the job.
The board, in a 3-2 decision released Monday, overruled a 2019 NLRB decision involving Walmart and union clothing. The board wrote that a 1945 Supreme Court decision established the precedent for allowing the clothing.
It ordered Tesla to stop enforcing an overly broad uniform policy that effectively stops production workers at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory from wearing black shirts with the United Auto Workers union's logo.
The board said by ruling against Tesla, it reaffirmed a longstanding precedent that it is presumptively unlawful for employers to restrict union clothing without special circumstances that justify the ban.
The board majority determined that Tesla failed to establish any special circumstances that would allow banning the UAW clothing.
The board reaffirms that any attempt to restrict the wearing of union clothing or insignia is presumptively unlawful and consistent with Supreme Court precedent an employer has a heightened burden to justify attempts to limit this important right, Chairman Lauren McFerran said in a statement.
Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Tesla and the auto workers union.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 07:52 IST