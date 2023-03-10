JUST IN
Be alert, closely monitor influenza situation: Health minister to states
Central Railway achieves 100% electrification of entire Broad Gauge Network
PM Modi to address post budget webinar on VIKAS scheme on Saturday
Need proactive approach to minimise damage from natural disasters: PM Modi
Indian Energy Exchange commences trade on high price day ahead market
Bringing synergy between MCD, Delhi govt schools will be priority: Atish
Pandemic forced judiciary to adopt modern methods to impart justice: CJI
Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content
UP CM approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 cr in Ayodhya
Government sells 1,188,000 tonnes wheat in fifth round of auction
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to address post budget webinar on VIKAS scheme on Saturday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

National Pension Scheme subscribers increases by 23%: PFRDA data

The Corporate Scheme too witnessed a jump of 20 per cent, as the subscriber base rose to 16.63 lakh from 13.84 lakh during the year-ago period

Topics
National Pension System | National Pension Scheme | PFRDA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Subscribers of various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 6.24 crore as on March 4, 2023 from 5.08 crore in the corresponding period of 2022, marking a growth of 22.88 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to data released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday, in NPS, the highest growth was seen in the All Citizen Model, where the subscriber base rose by a huge 32 per cent to 28.40 lakh from 23 lakh during the year-ago period.

The Corporate Scheme too witnessed a jump of 20 per cent, as the subscriber base rose to 16.63 lakh from 13.84 lakh during the year-ago period.

The total assets under management (AUM) for NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) also grew at 23 per cent during the same period.

--IANS

ans/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Pension System

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 19:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU