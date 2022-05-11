National Technology Day: PM lauds scientists on Pokhran test anniversary

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid tributes to India's and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day.

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran.

Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship."



The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Modi also posted a short video clip related to the tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)