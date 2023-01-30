National Workers Convention resolves to give a call for strike by year end

The Convention of Workers on Monday has resolved to give a call for nationwide strike in the end of this year to protest against issues including proposed implementation of labour codes, and .

The Convention of Workers held on the martyrdom day of Rashtrapita Mahatma here in the capital, a statement said.

The convention adopted the Declaration unanimously and resolved to resort to nationwide strike action in the end of the year, it stated.

It stated that the government which failed on all fronts to deliver on the promises is now allowing the forces of communal hatred and polarization under various pretext to divert the united agitations of workers, farmers and other sections of the society from their pressing issues of livelihood and survival.

The leaders of INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC among others participated in the convention.

Quoting the latest Oxfam report, they explained about the growing disparity and inequity making the life miserable for common masses.

