JUST IN
Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Fadnavis
Latest LIVE: Crisis in Rajasthan Congress as Team Gehlot MLAs resign
Yamuna water level in Delhi nears warning mark, likely to breach today
J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
Two arrested for hurling petrol bombs at house of RSS member in Madurai
US-Pakistan relationship has not served either of two: EAM S Jaishankar
Bhagat Singh's nephew welcomes move to name airport after freedom fighter
Tirupati officials review security arrangements ahead of CM Reddy's visit
What is the Popular Front of India?
India's voice counts in world because of PM Modi's leadership: S Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Latest LIVE: Crisis in Rajasthan Congress as Team Gehlot MLAs resign
Business Standard

Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Fadnavis

The under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport will become operational in 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

Topics
Navi Mumbai | Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister | Photo: PTI

The under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport will become operational in 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

He was addressing the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

Fadnavis also said that the "industrial culture" of Maharashtra will be back on track soon.

"Every stakeholder has to unite and work hard to make Maharashtra number one again," he added.

Fadnavis highlighted important projects like Pune Metro, EV transportation etc and said the ring road will prove to be the growth engine for the Pune region.

He said the government has acknowledged the urgent need for the Purandar airport in the Pune district and that the government is taking efforts for the same.

He also said the government is planning a logistics hub at Purandar along with the airport. There is a need to connect the Navi Mumbai and Purandar airports.

"Maharashtra's economy should reach USD one trillion if India has to achieve the USD 5 trillion target," the Deputy CM said.

He stressed the importance of the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) and Mumbai Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) for infrastructure and said Maharashtra is the startup capital of India.

"15,000 out of 18,000 startups are from Maharashtra besides 25 out of 100 unicorns. We want to ease connectivity and approach to all MIDCs. We should bring more investment in the fintech sector," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Navi Mumbai

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 07:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU