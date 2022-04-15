Devendra Fadnavis charges Sharad Pawar of raising communal issues

-
ALSO READ
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
After Raj Thackeray's barbs, BJP drops 'twitter bomb' on Sharad Pawar
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
Mumbai police record Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours in phone tapping case
Sharad Pawar not casteist; Raj Thackeray's comments wrong: Ramdas Athawale
-
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his comments on the film 'The Kashmir Files' and alleged that the latter criticized the film as it did not suit his "political agenda of appeasement".
In a series of tweets, the former chief minister dug up past NCP's statements and alleged that the party's statements had been "in line with NCP's decades-old track record of appeasement policy & politics and polarising the society on a communal basis".
Attacking Pawar on his statements on 'The Kashmir Files', Fadnavis said, "The Kashmir Files movie is not against any religion but it is against those who chose to look the other way when people were suffering, because they felt that it suits their political agenda of appeasement, thereby achieving a communal divide".
He further added that such acts and approaches to disturbing harmony of the society cannot be accepted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's India.
Accusing Pawar of showing "double standards", Fadnavis questioned why the film based on real testimonials of the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits disturbed him as it did not suit his "pseudo-secular agenda".
Commenting on Pawar's old statements during the Mumbai 1993 bomb blasts, Fadnavis said that Pawar invented the "13th blast in a Muslim area".
"Instead of law and order, appeasement was his first priority," he added.
Further, he labelled Pawar's statements like 'Minorities decide whom to defeat', and 'Hindu Terror' as "invoking".
Lashing out at Pawar over Azad Maidan violence, he said, "In 2012, when India & NCP were in power in Maharashtra, the shameful Azad Maidan violence happened in the heart of Mumbai. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was desecrated but NCP, which held the Home Ministry portfolio was soft on Raza Academy and changed the Mumbai CP instead!."
Highlighting that the NCP called Ishrat Jahan "innocent", he alleged that the NCP leaders extended help to Jahan even went to the extent of demeaning the Intelligence Bureau even though they themselves were in power at that time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU