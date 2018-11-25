NBCC says will soon complete 1100 km road work in Odisha's Koraput

-
ALSO READ
Govt chalks out plans to overcome challenges in road-monetisation projects
Gayatri Projects hits pause button on bidding for new road projects
Hyderabad Municipal Corp raises Rs 1.95 bn for road projects through bonds
NHAI gearing up to execute highway projects worth Rs 2.25 trillion
Govt's new rules may bar non-performers from bidding for new road projects
-
The NBCC will complete execution of 225 road projects covering over 1,100 km under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Maoist-hit areas of Koraput district in the current financial year, an official said.
The road projects remained a non-starter for several years due to Maoist activities, DGM Rakesh Narayan Sinha said.
"We are to execute about 255 rural road projects under PMGSY in the district and have completed 24 projects till date. The remaining projects are at various stages of completion. We are hopeful of completing those prior to March 31, 2019," he said.
"Though all our road projects are in Maoist-hit blocks like Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Nandapur and Laxmipur in the district, we are committed to work irrespective of geographical barriers and prevailing law and order situtions," he told reporters Friday.
Koraput Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said connectivity remained a major hindrance for development of the district. If the PMGSY projects and 29 bridges undertaken by NBCC are completed within the next four months, it would go a long way in facilitating development activities in interior areas.
Besides Koraput, the NBCC has undertaken PMGSY work with an estimated cost of Rs 1269 crore in Maoist-hit Sundergarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts of the state, its Project Manager Dhruv Yadav said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU