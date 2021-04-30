JUST IN
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli Sorabjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on

Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.

Paying tributes to the legal luminary (91), Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution.

Saddened to hear about the demise of former Attorney General, Padma Vibhushan Shri Soli Sorabjee. His long career as a Senior Advocate is an example of commitment to the sovereignty and spirit of the Constitution of India.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family members, he tweeted.

Sorabjee died on Friday morning at a New Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, family sources said.

The constitutional law expert had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998- 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 12:09 IST

