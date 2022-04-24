NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams BJP, says there's no stability in country

-
ALSO READ
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
After Raj Thackeray's barbs, BJP drops 'twitter bomb' on Sharad Pawar
SC order for Jahangirpuri; demolitions continue in other places: Mayor
Delhi Police wants ED to probe Jahangirpuri riots mastermind Ansar
Devendra Fadnavis charges Sharad Pawar of raising communal issues
-
Amid the row over Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre saying "there is instability in the country."
Notably, violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.
Referring to the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the NCP chief said they have been falsely framed by and the Centre is misusing the central agencies.
"Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have been falsely framed. Power should not be misused. Pressure is being created via ED, CBI, and other agencies," Pawar said.
He further took a potshot against the Centre over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent visit to Gujarat during his two-day India tour.
"I saw the tenure of Indira (Gandhi), Rajiv (Gandhi), Narasimha Rao, Manmohan (Singh). When leaders from other countries visited India (then), they would go to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. But the situation has changed now. Though they (leaders) come to India but visit Gujarat," Pawar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU