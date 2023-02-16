NCW seeks report from Delhi Police commissioner in Nikki Yadav murder case

The has sought a report from on the killing of a woman allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable in February 10 and hid her body in a refrigerator in his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav.

Sources from the National Commission for Women said the body has sought a report from the commissioner on the matter.

"How heartless a person can be? Not only he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their properties," tweeted chairperson Rekha Sharma.

