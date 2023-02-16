JUST IN
Indian Railway to achieve record production of locomotives, coaches in FY23
Water security big concern, India should revive connect with nature: PM
Govt launches pan-India best tourism village competition, new web portal
Another leopard sighting at Ghaziabad court; bar association calls strike
Prithvi Shaw's car attacked with baseball bat over selfie with fans
Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8% as part of appraisal
Freebies won't lead to sustainable growth: Top economist on Bengal budget
380 tiger deaths since 2020 in India as population increases
Prez Murmu inaugurates International Engineering and Technology Fair 2023
Trai tells telecom operators to block pesky calls, SMSes from telemarketers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCW seeks report from Delhi Police commissioner in Nikki Yadav murder case

Sources from the National Commission for Women said the body has sought a report from the Delhi Police commissioner on the matter

Topics
Delhi Police | NCW | Murder

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police Logo
Representative Image

The NCW has sought a report from Delhi police on the killing of a woman allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable in February 10 and hid her body in a refrigerator in his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav.

Sources from the National Commission for Women said the body has sought a report from the Delhi Police commissioner on the matter.

"How heartless a person can be? Not only he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their properties," tweeted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU