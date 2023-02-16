JUST IN
Another leopard sighting at Ghaziabad court; bar association calls strike
Business Standard

Govt launches pan-India best tourism village competition, new web portal

The Centre on Thursday launched a competition to select the best tourism village from across the country, and also a new website to promote rural tourism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Water conservation: Nabard to help 1,00,000 villages before monsoon

The Centre on Thursday launched a competition to select the best tourism village from across the country, and also a new website to promote rural tourism.

The launch took place here in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture and Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The 'Best Tourism Village Competition' helmed by the tourism ministry will be held in three stages, and will seek entries at district level, state level and finally at the national level, officials said.

The evaluation criteria have been aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they said.

On the occasion, a new web portal to promote rural tourism in India was also launched.

Reddy also launched the website of the first Global Tourism Investors Summit which will take place at Pragati Maidan here later this year.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:17 IST

