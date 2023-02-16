Another leopard sighting at Ghaziabad court; bar association calls strike

Another on Thursday was spotted in the premises of a Ghaziabad court, barely 10 days after a big cat entered the same establishment and attacked three persons.

According to lawyers, the leopard, suspected to have entered the District Court premises on Wednesday, was seen on Thursday morning in a CCTV footage.

Expressing concern over the frequent spotting of big cats, the Ghaziabad Bar Association on Thursday called a strike.

"Due to safety concerns, all the advocates have observed the strike and closed their respective chambers," an advocate said.

"The news of spotting triggered panic among the court staff," Nitin Yadav, Ghaziabad Bar Association Secretary, said.

"Later, a meeting was convened by the Bar Association, and it was decided to observe a strike today," he added.

On February 8, a that entered the premises of the same court attacked three persons -- a lawyer, a cobbler and a police constable, near the old building complex.

The cobbler had sustained serious injuries in the attack.

A 12-member team of the Forest Department along with the police personnel were engaged in a four-hour-long operation to capture the leopard.

