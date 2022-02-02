NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme

-
The north and the east municipal corporations have extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty to February 15, officials said on Wednesday.
The previous last date for the same was January 31.
Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jogi Ram Jain said the NDMC has extended the last date for the first phase of tax amnesty scheme from January 31 to February 15.
He said in the first phase of the amnesty scheme, 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to property tax payers on lump sum payment of outstanding property tax.
Due to the weekend curfew amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, citizens were not able to take advantage of the first phase of the amnesty scheme, in view of which the last date for it has been extended.
Jain said the corporation has started a three-phase amnesty scheme, adding that if a citizen is not able to deposit the outstanding property tax in the first phase due to any reason, they can take advantage of this scheme by depositing the amount in the second and similarly in the third phase.
Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday also announced that it has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for depositing property tax till February 15.
Earlier, the last date for this scheme was January 31. Under this scheme, in the first stage, 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on deposit of outstanding property tax.
