NDRF's Twitter account hacked briefly; restored later, says report

The official handle of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.

A senior officer of the force said technical experts worked on the issue.

The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages on Saturday night and the already published official messages did not load for hours.

The handle began posting messages by quoting a tweet of the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 6:12 pm.

The official display photo of the federal force and the original timeline of the handle was restored by Sunday evening.

The was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force against natural and man-made disasters and it celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19.

