NDRF's Twitter account hacked briefly; restored later, says report

The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.
A senior officer of the force said technical experts worked on the issue.
The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages on Saturday night and the already published official messages did not load for hours.
The handle began posting messages by quoting a tweet of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 6:12 pm.
The official display photo of the federal force and the original timeline of the handle was restored by Sunday evening.
The NDRF was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force against natural and man-made disasters and it celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
