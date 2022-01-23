Mistakes being corrected now: PM after unveiling Netaji's hologram statue

-
In an apparent swipe at previous Congress dispensations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that attempts were made after independence to erase contributions of many great people besides India's culture and values, and asserted that the country is now correcting mistakes of the past.
Addressing a gathering after unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Modi also said no power in the world can prevent the country from achieving its goal of building a 'new India' before the hundredth year of independence in 2047.
He also exhorted people to take inspiration from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's "can do" and "will do" spirit.
He said unfortunately, attempts were made to erase contributions of many great people besides the nation's culture after independence.
"India's freedom struggle involved the sacrifices of lakhs of people, but attempts were made to limit their history. But today, decades after independence, the country is correcting those mistakes," he said.
The prime minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony.
Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.
Modi also asserted that his government prioritised disaster management.
"We have laid emphasis on reform along with relief, rescue and rehabilitation," he said.
"We strengthened, modernised, expanded the NDRF across the country. From space technology to planning and management, best possible practices have been adopted," he said.
"The grand statue of our Netaji, who had established the first independent government on India's soil, is being installed in digital form near India Gate. Very soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue," he said.
It will remind democratic institutions, current and coming generations of their duties and inspire them, he said.
The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.
An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.
The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
