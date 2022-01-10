Nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid

Amid a surge in infections in the national capital, nearly 1,000 personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

According to Additional PRO/Consultant Anil Mittal (Delhi Police), "Nearly a thousand police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 as of now. All of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover."



The overall strength of the is over 80,000.

Recently, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the among police personnel.

Since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practise proper hand hygiene while performing their duties.

All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

"Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination," it said.

