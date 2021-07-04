Nearly 15 million in US missed second dose of Covid-19 jab: USCDC

-
ALSO READ
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 4.29 million
US surpasses 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations, sets new daily record
China says 16 local coronavirus vaccines are undergoing clinical trials
Coronavirus third leading cause of death in US in 2020: US CDC study
-
More than one in 10, amounting to nearly 15 million people, in the US have missed their second dose of the Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the CDC data, as of June 16, nearly 11 per cent of people who had sufficient time to get the second dose missed their ideal window.
The number has increased from 8 per cent earlier in the year, but CDC spokesperson Kate Fowlie said the rise was "not unexpected", the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
The second shot is recommended three weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot or four weeks after the first Moderna shot.
Second doses were considered missed if more than 42 days had passed since the initial jab.
People skip their second shots for a variety of reasons, such as mistakenly believing that they only need one dose to be protected.
Some people also want to avoid the sometimes-unpleasant side effects that come with the second dose, and others simply miss their second appointment and can't or don't reschedule, the report said.
Some people also mistakenly think if they've already had Covid-19, they just need one dose, David Broniatowski, Associate Director for George Washington University's Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics, was quoted as saying.
Others might have got confused with public health officials discussing whether a single jab is enough, theorising that some immunity is better than none, Broniatowski said.
"When you have those sorts of things, people start to rationalise, 'Well maybe it is not necessary to get that second dose', especially when they have other barriers or other concerns," he noted.
But experts stress that completing vaccination will be crucial as the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid continues its spread, the report said.
As of Saturday, the CDC said 182,109,860 people had received at least one dose while 156,982,549 people are fully vaccinated.
Broniatowski urged health officials to investigate why people aren't getting second doses and shift their public messaging.
"If the science ends up being that we need booster shots, then we're going to need to figure out, 'How do we communicate that?'" he said.
"I think we can learn a lot right now from looking at the reasons why people who don't follow up are not following up."
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU