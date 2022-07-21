Nearly 159,000 people recruited for govt jobs during Covid pandemic: Centre

Nearly 1.59 lakh people were recruited for government jobs during the pandemic period of the last two years, the was informed on Thursday.

Recruitment in central government is a continuous process. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) have been conducting their examinations duly complying with all COVID-19 safety protocols, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said a total of 1,59,615 people were recruited -- 8,913 by the UPSC, 97,914 by the SSC and 52,788 by the IBPS during 2020-22 "Covid-19 pandemic period".

