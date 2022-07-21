Nearly 159,000 people recruited for govt jobs during Covid pandemic: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab
Rajya Sabha elections: 4 BSP turncoats spell trouble for Rajasthan Congress
-
Nearly 1.59 lakh people were recruited for government jobs during the coronavirus pandemic period of the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Recruitment in central government is a continuous process. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) have been conducting their examinations duly complying with all COVID-19 safety protocols, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
He said a total of 1,59,615 people were recruited -- 8,913 by the UPSC, 97,914 by the SSC and 52,788 by the IBPS during 2020-22 "Covid-19 pandemic period".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU