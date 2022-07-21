Oppn disrupts LS proceedings; protests price rise, ED summons to Sonia

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly on Thursday as Opposition parties voiced their protest against rising prices and the Enforcement Directorate summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case.
The Congress and other Opposition parties sought to raise the issues as soon as the House convened for the day and began shouting slogans. Many members trooped into the Well of the House displaying placards even as Question Hour started.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for a brief period. Proceedings resumed around 11.30 am with Congress members staying away and DMK members staging a walk out.
Earlier in the day, Union minister Pralhad Joshi asked whether the Opposition party believes everyone is equal before the law or not.
"Is she some 'super human' because she is the Congress president?"
The Parliamentary Affairs minister also said Opposition parties wanted to discuss the issue of price rise in the House and the government was ready for it.
"Once the health of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is fine, the discussion can be taken up," the minister said.
Amid the din, a question related to installation of solar power panels was taken up during Question Hour that went on for just about 10 minutes.
The speaker told the protesting members that issues can be raised after Question Hour. However, as the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am.
Some Congress members displayed placards with the words "Satyameva Jayate" and a photograph of Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress president is appearing before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case related to National Herald.
Opposition parties also protested against price. They have been protesting against the government over price rise, levying of GST on certain daily use items and other issues since the Monsoon session of Parliament started on July 18.
