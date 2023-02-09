JUST IN
Business Standard

Some parts of Srinagar shut down on Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Parts of Srinagar city on Thursday observed a shutdown on the 10th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged inside Tihar Jail.

Topics
Afzal Guru | Srinagar | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar: Pigeons fly at the Lal Chowk during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The main city of Srinangar closed down with paramilitary and police deployed in full strength as the Patiala court in D

Parts of Srinagar city on Thursday observed a shutdown on the 10th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged inside Tihar Jail.

Shops and other business establishments in Nowhatta, Gojwara and Nalla Mar Road areas were closed due to the strike called by banned JKLF.

However, private transport was plying normally all across the valley while the situation remained peaceful so far.

Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:58 IST

