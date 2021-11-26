Need to constantly evolve tactics to fight future wars: Army chief

-
ALSO READ
Army Chief General Naravane holds talks with senior US commander
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
Army Chief on Quad as military alliance & 'unsubstantiated fears'
Army 'strong and tall' in face of challenges: General M M Naravane
-
Army chief General M M Naravane on Friday emphasised the need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedure to fight future wars as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems.
He was in Jaisalmer to observe and review military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti'.
Naravane also complimented the participants for the high state of readiness and operational preparedness, and exhorted them to continue their vigil for the security of the nation.
"There is a need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedure to fight future wars as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems," he said in a statement.
The Dakshin Shakti was conducted by the Southern Command of Indian Army with an aim to ensure integrated application of forces in multidomain operations and upholding the nation's military aims over the entire spectrum of conflict.
During the past one week, units and formations of the Indian Army practiced tactical and operational manoeuvres by its infantry, mechanised formations and airborne troops in a fluid battlefield environment, operationalising future technologies.
This was effected by exploiting versatile and indigenous airborne platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Swarm Drones and enmeshing Artificial Intelligence to provide a cohesive operational and intelligence picture amalgamated within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce (ISR) Architecture, the statement added.
The Army chief commended the Southern Command for fielding and exploiting the capabilities of indigenous equipment inducted as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU