Need to make banks, currency important part of international trade: PM

-
ALSO READ
Richard Turrin on China's official digital currency
Will RBI's digital currency give a fillip to fintech sector?
Euro slips to month-low as West prepares new Russia sanctions
Cryptos 'may figure' on RBI central board meet agenda on December 17
Cryptocurrency tax and Digital Rupee to spur adoption of cryptos: Industry
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain.
The Prime Minister also exhorted financial institutions to continuously encourage good financial and corporate governance practices.
Inaugurating the iconic week celebrations by the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi said India has developed various financial inclusion platforms and there is a need to create awareness about them for their optimum utilisation.
"There should be an effort to extend these financial inclusion solutions globally."
Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal', a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes, to ensure ease in credit availability to youth, entrepreneurs and farmers.
The Jan Samarth portal will be an 'end-to-end delivery platform', and more people will come forward to avail loans, he said.
In his address, the Prime Minister said: "It is necessary to focus on how to make our domestic banks, currency an important part of international supply chain and trade".
Modi said people-centric governance and continuous effort toward good governance have been the hallmark of the government in the past 8 years.
He also said that permanent dwelling, electricity, gas, water and free treatment have given poor respect they deserve.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU