Need to open all vistas of Indian society for women: Army chief Naravane

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday underlined the need to open all vistas of the Indian society, be it the corporate sector or the Army, for women.

We will also be having the first batch of women combat pilots graduating later this year, he said at an event of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) here.

The Army chief noted that the Indian society cannot take shelter in outdated customs that deny fair play to any gender.

We need to open all vistas for women in the Indian society be it corporate sector or the Army, he stated.

Women officers have been serving the for a long time and we have given them multiple assignments, giving them exposure to various fields, he said.

Naravane said women officers will also serve in command roles once their turn comes.

Quality is gender-neutral, there are only two types of officers good officers and bad officers, he added.

