Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba 'likely' to visit India in early January

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to visit India in early January, sources familiar with the development confirmed to ANI.
As per the sources at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi already has extended an invitation for the visit to his Nepali counterpart inviting him for visit to India.
"Formal invitation has been extended to Nepali PM Deuba for the visit. It would be his second foreign visit. He is likely to embark on a visit to India in the early weeks of January next year," a senior official with the MoFA informed ANI.
A source inside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu aware of the matter also confirmed that Deuba has been invited over by the Indian counterpart.
"This comes months after the Glasgow climate summit side-lines where both the Prime Ministers have extended invitation for visit. Nepali Prime Minister is likely to visit India in the first week of January," the source aware of the matter confirmed.
It would be a first visit to India by Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba after being appointed over the post of Premier by the Supreme Court issuing a mandamus where it had annulled the decision of the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the Parliament.
