Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ: PM Modi extends wishes on Christmas

-
ALSO READ
Odisha govt imposes restrictions for Christmas, New Year celebrations
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, Covid-19 won't stop him
Many US churches cancel in-person Christmas services as Covid cases surge
India has proved it is second to none in adopting technology, says PM Modi
Dynastic parties matter of concern to people committed to Constitution: PM
-
Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, adding that they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility.
"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," tweeted Prime Minister.
Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour.
Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.
Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU