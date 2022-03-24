Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on three-day visit to India next week

-
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba 'likely' to visit India in early January
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba secures second tenure as party president
Deuba thanks Modi for evacuating 4 Nepali nationals under 'Operation Ganga'
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba expands Cabinet; inducts 17 ministers
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to meet PM Modi next week in Gujarat
-
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba would travel to India next week on a maiden three-day official visit during which he would hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.
Deuba is visiting India from April 1 to 4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, an aide of the Nepalese prime minister told PTI, confirming his visit to India, which is yet to be announced officially.
This will be Deuba's first foreign visit since he assumed office in July last year for a record fifth time.
Deuba would hold high-level meetings with his Indian counterpart Modi and other senior leaders during his stay in Delhi, officials here said.
Earlier in January, he was scheduled to travel to India to participate in a business summit in Gujarat. However, the trip was cancelled after the summit was postponed due to the growing cases of Covid-19.
Deuba and Modi had met in Glasgow, Scotland in November last year on the sidelines of the UN climate conference and had a "fruitful talks" on many aspects of India-Nepal friendship.
Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for providing support to Nepal in essential medical supplies and vaccines in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic during their first meeting in Glasgow.
During the meeting, overall matters of the bilateral relations were discussed.
Deuba's visit will take place immediately after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi's three-day tour to Nepal from March 25 to March 27.
Nepal has recently appointed senior economist Shankar Prasad Sharma as its ambassador to India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU