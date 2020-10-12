Nepal reports 4,047 new Covid-19 infections, total count reaches 111,802

Nepal's tally climbed to 111,802 with 4,047 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The country also recorded nine more fatalities, taking the death toll to 645.

Seven men and two women died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 33,880.

