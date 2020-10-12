2,234 fresh Covid-19 cases take UP's tally to 439,161; death toll at 6,438

-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,438 on Monday with 44 more fatalities, while 2,234 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,39,161, officials said.
Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 3,93,908 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the recovery rate in the state to 89.5 per cent.
He said 2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in past 24 hours while in the same period, 3,342 people were discharged.
The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 38,815, Prasad said, adding that of these, 17,744 are in home isolation.
