About 2 dozen BJP leaders granted central VIP security cover in UP, Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases
LIVE: UP records 60.17% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly elections
Punjab Assembly polls: BSP releases list of 14 candidates
-
The Union government has accorded the central VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos to close to two dozen BJP leaders in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, including the "Z" category security cover to Union minister S P S Baghel, the party candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.
Some candidates in these two states have been provided security till the poll process ends, they added.
Some of the protectees will have the central cover over and above their state police security.
The Union home ministry has tasked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to render the task. Both the paramilitary forces have their exclusive VIP security wings of commandos, who possess sophisticated close-protection weapons.
Besides Baghel, the other prominent name among those accorded "Z" category security is BJP MP from Delhi and singer Hans Raj Hans.
Baghel is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls against the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief from the Karhal seat. The BJP had alleged on Tuesday that Baghel's convoy was attacked by "SP goons" in Mainpuri district of the state.
Also, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat Ramesh Chand Bind has been granted the smaller "X" category of CISF cover in his state.
The CRPF has been asked to provide security to at least 20 politicians or candidates in these two states.
From Punjab, the names include Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, SAD (Sanyukt) leader and party candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Avtar Singh Zira.
They have been accorded smaller categories of security ranging from "Y" to "Y+", sources said.
They said these latest security extensions will be reviewed after the counting of votes on March 10.
Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 20, while Uttar Pradesh will see seven phases of polling, the last phase being on March 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU