Modi govt promised to double farmers' income, failed: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister on Wednesday slammed the Centre saying the government had failed in fulfilling its promise of doubling farmers' income, but his government implemented several schemes to uplift them.

Gehlot was addressing the media at Pant Krishi Bhawan, where the newly appointed chairman of Kisan Ayog Mahadeo Singh Khandela took charge.

The prime minister had said the farmers' income will be doubled by 2022. Perhaps, he has not been successful yet. We would like to know how to increase the income, how to strengthen the farmers, which is why many schemes and innovations are being implemented in Rajasthan, Gehlot said.

For this first time, Gehlot said, his government has decided to present a separate budget for the farmers this year.

The chief minister also said the state government's initiative of opening English medium pre-primary schools will usher in a revolutionary change in 10 to 15 years.

