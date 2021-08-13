Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage

-
ALSO READ
Gangster Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 Malad firing case
Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar jail after recovering from coronavirus
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
-
Netflix and UNESCO have come together to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage through the streaming platform's popular animated series "Mighty Little Bheem".
Produced by Green Gold Animation, the animated series premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. It centres on the the adventures of the young boy Bheem.
Netflix and UNESCO will come up with a series of short videos themed 'One Country, Incredible Diversity' that will focus on India's cultural journey, including monuments, living heritage, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Holi.
The short videos, featuring Bheem, will be released on UNESCO New Delhi's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.
The first video in the series was released on Friday, ahead of the 75th Independence Day.
Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said they were elated to collaborate with UNESCO.
We are excited to partner with UNESCO to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage through our beloved preschool animated series, 'Mighty Little Bheem'. At Netflix, we want to make stories that are compelling, meaningful, memorable and resonate around the world for authentic representation of their respective cultures, she said in a statement.
Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, added, "We are pleased to partner with Netflix to take you through a journey of India's rich cultural diversity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU