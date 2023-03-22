Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved six projects related to renewable energy, road and railways, an official statement said on Wednesday.

On October 13 last year, the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated to reduce costs.

All and connectivity projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG.

"The NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 45th session examined and recommended 6 Infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with the PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

One of the projects include an inter-state transmission system for renewable energy projects in Ladakh; Kanpur Anwarganj - Mandhana elevated railway track; doubling of Ajmer - Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 km and construction of Rail Bridge across river Ganga.

