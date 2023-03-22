JUST IN
Joint Committee to ensure efficient water usage in metro construction: NGT
Business Standard

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG

Topics
infrastructure | Regional Connectivity Scheme | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.
Representative Image

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved six infrastructure projects related to renewable energy, road and railways, an official statement said on Wednesday.

On October 13 last year, the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG.

"The NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 45th session examined and recommended 6 Infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with the PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

One of the projects include an inter-state transmission system for renewable energy projects in Ladakh; Kanpur Anwarganj - Mandhana elevated railway track; doubling of Ajmer - Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 km and construction of Rail Bridge across river Ganga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 21:23 IST

