JUST IN
Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla receives Padma Bhushan award
New Covid-origins study hints at spillover from animal: Scientists
India has 127 global patents for 6G technology now: Ashwini Vaishnaw
I-T dept launches app for taxpayers to view interest, dividend income info
MGNREGS dues: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee may shift protest to Kolkata
Railways restores fare of AC 3-tier economy class travel in trains
XBB.1.16 variant could be driving recent rise in Covid case: AIIMS director
Governor Das calls for augmenting computing infrastructure of RBI
PM Narendra Modi to address 'One World TB Summit' on March 24 in Varanasi
Icra revises outlook for domestic steel demand to 7-8% for next fiscal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla receives Padma Bhushan award
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India aims to become a global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030: Sonowal

The Centre will engage in developing the regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for green shipping in India, it added

Topics
Shipbuilding | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

India aims to become a global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said.

Inaugurating India's first National Centre of Excellence in Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS), Sonowal further said a target has been set for the initial Green Tugs to start working in all major ports by 2025.

At least 50 per cent of all the Tugs are likely to be converted into Green Tugs by 2030, which will considerably reduce emissions, as the country moves towards achieving sustainable development, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

Tugs are special boats that assist other vessels into and out of port. Green Hybrid Tugs will be powered by Green Hybrid Propulsion systems and subsequently adopting non-fossil fuel solutions like (Methanol, Ammonia, and Hydrogen).

According to the statement, the country's first National Centre of Excellence in Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS) is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The Centre will engage in developing the regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for green shipping in India, it added.

The centre - housed within the TERI complex in Gurugram - will work towards meeting the obligations under the Paris Agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shipbuilding

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU