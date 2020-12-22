JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India Coronavirus Dispatch: Little evidence to show UK strain is deadlier
Business Standard

New agriculture laws: Farmers protest at Mumbai collector's office

A group of farmers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of Mumbai suburban district collector

Topics
Farmers protests | Mumbai | Farmers March

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

farmers' protests
Farmers protesting | File Photo

A group of farmers on Tuesday

staged a protest outside the office of Mumbai suburban district collector over their demand for withdrawal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The protesters claimed the new laws would only benefit big corporates rather than the farmers.

"We want farmer-friendly laws," one of the protesters said.

The protest was supported by the 'Prahar' organisation, headed by Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu.

A group of farmers from the state has already left for Delhi to support the peasants who are protesting at borders of the national capital since November 26.

They are demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 22 2020. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.