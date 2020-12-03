Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests

-
A delegation of farmers will meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday, said Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union while adding that all farmer organisations across the country should hit the streets now.
"A delegation of farmers will meet Agriculture Minister tomorrow. If the government wants, it can resolve the issues. All farmer organisations across the country should hit the streets now," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union.
"These issues will be resolved as and when the government takes decisions accordingly. Further discussions will be held after tomorrow's (Thursday) talks," he added.
Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved".
The minister said that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns.
The government had held talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. Tomar had said after the meeting that it was "good" and the farmer unions have been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.
The farmer unions had said they had rejected the government's offer to set up a committee and will continue their protest.
Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday.
The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
